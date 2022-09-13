Image credit: The Herald

Acts of bravery by Takudzwa Machuwe and Kapfumvute Mwamba, who are Form three students at

Kutama College in Zvimba, rescued 185 learners after their hostel caught fire around 2am yesterday.

According by the report by The Herald, the hostel that went up in flame housed form two learners.

The two rescuers managed to save the students unhurt.

However, they could not manage to save the victims’ belongings.

Some learners had to be restrained as they wanted to return into the burning building in attempt to save their phones and laptops.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.