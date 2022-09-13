Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) presenter Eric Knight has blasted ‘ZANU-PF Youths’ for supporting the party whose founding fathers died hating it.

“Listen especially you young ones. If Mugabe, Tekere, Nkala founding fathers of ZANU-PF died hating it what makes you think it is good.

“Think it is time for change,” posted Knight on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Knight one of the best radio presenters to ever emerge from Zimbabwe is on record condemning ZANU-PF’s human rights abuses.

Zwnews