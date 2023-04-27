The separation between Moroccan football player Achraf Hakimi and Spanish-Tunisian actress Hiba Abouk continues to generate drama and speculation

According to a report by Spanish daily Marca on Monday, Hiba Abouk is seeking $11 million (10 million euros) from Achraf Hakimi, the Moroccan footballer, in their divorce settlement. However, Hakimi has offered her only $2.2 million (2 million euros). Additionally, Abouk plans to file a lawsuit against Hakimi for “fraud and mismanagement of their marital assets” after discovering that his entire fortune is registered under his mother’s name, as reported by Marca, citing La Vanguardia.

The report states that Hakimi’s mother, who had remained silent on the matter until now, claimed that she was unaware of the transfer of assets made by Hakimi to her name. She reportedly said, “My son did not inform me of the transfer of his fortune. If he has taken any action to protect himself, I have no knowledge of it. But… what is the problem if it were true? If my son doesn’t do that, he won’t be able to get rid of that woman.”

In April, Marca reported that Abouk was unsuccessful in her attempt to claim half of Hakimi’s fortune as it was alleged that he did not possess any assets under his name.

Furthermore, the Paris Saint Germain player is currently facing preliminary charges of rape following an accusation made by a 24-year-old woman in February. Although the alleged victim stated that she only wanted to provide a statement regarding the incident and did not wish to file an official complaint, the police initiated an investigation.

Last month, Abouk broke her silence on the rape allegations against Hakimi, expressing her support for victims. She revealed that she had decided to separate from Hakimi before he was indicted but did not disclose the reasons behind their separation.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Abouk discussed her divorce and acknowledged that some days were more challenging than others. She emphasized her strength and stated that her top priority amidst the ongoing situation is the well-being of her two children. Abouk emphasized that her family and children are her main focus, placing her happiness above her career aspirations.