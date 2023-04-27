Late Vice President Simon Muzenda’s Son Tongai Dies In Car Accident

The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) General Manager Tongai Muzenda has died.

He was 57.

Yet to be confirmed reports suggest that he died in a car accident around 10 pm yesterday when a car he was driving hit an electricity pole in Borrowdale and he lost control and died on the spot.

The major role of MMCZ is to ensure effective accountability of national mineral resources through sound inspectorate and monitoring strategies in line with the corporation policies and control systems.

Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe was established under the MMCZ Act of June 1982 and began operations in March 1983.

Zwnews