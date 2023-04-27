A till operator, working for a local wholesaler based in Msasa, disappeared with about US$6 000 last Friday.

Emily Jena is still on the run after vanishing with a total of US$5 800.

Acting Harare provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova, confirmed the theft and appealed to anyone with information on Jena’s whereabouts to come forward to help with investigations.

“Police are investigating a case involving a wholesaler till operator believed to have disappeared with cash,” said Ass Insp Dzvova.

“On April 21, the accused was on duty at her workplace.

“After knocking off at around 5.45pm, the accused went to the cash office where she left her till bag without balancing it off with the cash officer.

“She was reported to have hurriedly left the cash office indicating that she was going to check her till and never returned.

“After balancing the daily sales from the till operators, it was noted that the accused had run away with company cash amounting to US$5 800,” said Ass Insp Dzvova. -Newsday