The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has spoken on the four suspected armed robbers, one of them a serving police officer, Constable Kanjera Kudzai, who were killed in a shootout with police in Harare last night.

ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi says the force does not condone any act of criminality by police officers as stern action would be taken, adding that there is no room for unruly elements within ZRP.

He the four dead suspects are police Constable Kudzai Kanjera, Admire Nhetekwa, Tatenda Chari and Brian Chibaya.

They are holding Tichaona Kariwa of Domboshava and 29-year-old Blessing Bheura of Chitungwiza who survived the shootout.

-Zwnews

Read statement below;