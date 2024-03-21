Here is Henrietta Rushwaya’s charge sheet

Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya, arrested Tuesday on a charge of defrauding an Indian businessman of US$1 million in a botched mine acquisition deal, has been released on US$500 bail.
Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje presided over the bail application Wednesday afternoon and remanded the matter to May 10.
The investigating officer Rinaye Mateke had opposed bail arguing that Rushwaya’s alleged accomplices are still at large, adding that she might interfere with investigations since she is often in contact with them.
Zwnews
