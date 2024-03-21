Categories: Zim Latest

Chitepo School of Ideology almost complete

The school was meant to prepare a basic orientation course which is designed to offer ideological orientation to all sectors of the Zimbabwean society ‘leaving no one and no place behind’ as directed by President Mnangagwa.

Its purpose is to educate Zimbabweans to be patriotic.

The three-floor building will have six classrooms with a carrying capacity of 360 students per enrolment.

There is a canteen, information technology centre, library and records rooms. The ground floor has been completed, with the contractor finalising details on the first and second floors.

The Herald

Share
21st March 2024

Recent Posts

Chamisa voices grave concern over environmental degradation across Zimbabwe

Popular politician Nelson Chamisa has expressed grave concern over widespread environmental degradation and deforestation in… Read More

21st March 2024

Here is Henrietta Rushwaya’s charge sheet

Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya, arrested Tuesday on a charge of defrauding an Indian… Read More

21st March 2024

Madzibaba Ishmael Cult: Professor Itai Muwati Was Beaten Before Death, Poisoned & Buried ALIVE

UZ Prof's Wife Married by Cult Member On Burial Day The unfolding saga surrounding the… Read More

21st March 2024

For Zimbabwe to start to function normally all criminals should be jailed first, says Cde Maswerasei

Former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei says for Zimbabwe to start functioning normally like… Read More

21st March 2024

ZERA launches electric charging unit for electric vehicles in Gweru

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has officially opened & handed over an Electric Charging… Read More

21st March 2024

Don’t rule out key players in ZANU PF succession politics, Ruhanya warns

Renowned Zimbabwean political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says people should not rule out key players… Read More

21st March 2024