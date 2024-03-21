Chitepo School of Ideology almost complete

The school was meant to prepare a basic orientation course which is designed to offer ideological orientation to all sectors of the Zimbabwean society ‘leaving no one and no place behind’ as directed by President Mnangagwa.

Its purpose is to educate Zimbabweans to be patriotic.

The three-floor building will have six classrooms with a carrying capacity of 360 students per enrolment.

There is a canteen, information technology centre, library and records rooms. The ground floor has been completed, with the contractor finalising details on the first and second floors.

The Herald