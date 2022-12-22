File image for illustration purposes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says motorists travelling to Mutare must use left lane only to go up the Christmas Pass and follow hand signals by the police officers.

This follows an accident involving a truck at the peak of the Christmas Pass.

According to police no overtaking or use of right lane is being allowed as the lane is being used by traffic coming from Mutare.

Meanwhile, no casualties have been recorded yet.

ZRP says it is making all efforts to clear the accident scene.

As the festive season kicks in, police is calling on those travelling to different destinations to exercise caution on the roads.

Zwnews