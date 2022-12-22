Julius Malema in trouble for fighting Ramaphosa

South African opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Sello Malema has been lambasted on social media following his utterance that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not finish his term.

This is regardless of Ramaphosa being handed another term by his party African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC voted for Ramaphosa to continue as party leader during its just ended elective congress.

Apparently, according to EFF Twitter handle Malema wrote, “Whether he likes it or not, Ramaphosa will not finish his term, we will fight it.”

One Nthungeni told Malema to employ his energy towards nation building and not to fight Presidents.

“Use your power to build the Country , something positive not to remove Presidents and what do u gain after that.”

“You are a waste of time fighting presidents instead of doing something good for the country from the salary you are getting from tax payers,” Abu dawood wrote.

Panki Raphoko said all Malema knows is gossip.

“All Malema knows is gossip. He should focus on telling us what EFF can offer and solutions they have for our weak SA and not comment like a bitter ex girlfriend crying for a bf that’s long gone,” he said.

“How many times have you given him deadlines. He is not scared of you bring it on,” wrote Thabo Khoza.

However, President Ramaphosa has been re-elected leader of the ruling ANC party despite being mired in scandal and facing calls to step down as president.

Delegates at an ANC leadership conference voted on Monday to keep Ramaphosa as head of the party with 2,476 voting for him and 1,897 selecting his rival, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Agencies