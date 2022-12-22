A businessman is now living in fear after two suspected armed robbers entered his Melfort house and kidnapped his security guard on Monday night.

Michael Ndoro, 57, said the suspected robbers raped the security guard’s wife in the process.

He lodged a report at Goromonzi Police Station (case number CR90/12/22) and investigations are underway.

Ndoro, who recently divorced, told H-Metro that the incident left him traumatised.

“One of the two armed men that entered my house was wearing a complete police uniform, and I suspect he was a bogus cop,” he said.

“The intruders didn’t steal anything and I am convinced they had been sent to harm him.

“The two men called my name, but I remained silent, hiding in one of the rooms in the house.”

He said after the men had left, he checked his stuff and nothing was taken.

Ndoro said they damaged window panes in at the house as they searched for him.

He said the pistol-wielding thugs frogmarched his security guard, his wife and children, and they were only released after an hour.

“I was really shocked when informed that my employee’s wife was raped by the thugs,” he said. H Metro