Zimbabwe Warriors and Golden Arrows defender Divine Lunga was involved in a road accident this afternoon in South Africa, Soccer Laduma reports.

Although the details of the accident are still sketchy at this moment, it has been confirmed that the Abafana Bes’thende left-back survived the accident and came out of the vehicle unharmed, although the car is said to be in a bad condition.

“An incident involving one of our players took place this afternoon. He was involved in a bad accident which left his car very damaged, but we are grateful that he came out unharmed. I am from the scene as I speak to you. It happened on the M4 highway near Umhlanga,” confirmed the source.

Lunga was named in the 38 men provisional squad ahead of crunchy Afcon matches for Zimbabwe versus Botswana and Zambia scheduled for later next month.