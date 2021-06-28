At least 77 medical specialists have arrived in the country from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The specialists touched down at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday.

They are on a three-year working programme which is expected to reduce pressure on the country’s health sector, more so in the fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 update: As at 27 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 46 442 confirmed cases, including 37 817 recoveries and 1 736 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, a total of 756 291 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

