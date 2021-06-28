Zimbabwe has registered 424 new cases (all local) and 11 deaths today.

Apparently, 8 961 people have since received their 1st dose as of today bringing cumulative number to 756 291 while 16 790 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 518 968.

Meanwhile, updates on places under localised lockdown are as follows:

Kariba (15), Karoi (45), Chinhoyi (20) & Kwekwe 14.

Hotspots: Chinere (37) Doro (12) (Mash west) ,Shamva (20) Mash Central, Marondera (12)Mash East, Bikita (10) Chiredzi (13) Masvingo Province ,Nkulumane (9), Emakhandeni (5) & Northern Suburbs (13) (Bulawayo).

-Zwnews