The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has requested the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to submit papers for approval to use the National Sports Stadium (NSS) by July 13 2021.

This should happen ahead of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers set for September and October this year.

The NSS was recently approved by CAF for hosting the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

However, there are countries that will have to play home games away from home include, The Gambia, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Malawi, Namibia, Mauritius and Lesotho.

-Zwnews

Some of the Approved stadia include: