Mr Philemon Garikai Murambiwa Machipisa owner of Machipisa Stores (Machipisa Complex) in Harare’s Highfields suburb has died.

He was 91.

Mr Machipisa is remembered for being an astute black businessman during colonial times running Machipisa Grocery shops, bus company amongst other businesses.

He was a strong supporter of the liberation struggle using his resources Machipisa.

Machipisa Shopping Centre in Highfield is named after him.

