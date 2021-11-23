Harare based Zimdancehall superstar, Seh Calaz this week said prophet Passion Java is a mad man.

Seh Calaz revealed this during an interview with Power Fm.

He said the following about Java,

I now understand his behavior. He is mad.

He takes everything as jokes but it’s not all matters of life that you can joke about.

I lost respect for him because he claims to be a pastor and yet instead of motivating people he boasts about his wealth

What kind of pastor does that?

I grew up in the ghetto. Does showing off your wealth motivate anyone. How can i motivate young people by calling them thugs while showing off my wealth.

Motivating people and showing off are two different things.

He should also not use his links with the Zanu-PF party in a wrong way. He uses it to abuse people. A political party doesn’t belong to any single person.

It belongs to the people. Nomatter how wealthy you are, you can’t vote once like everyone else. Even if you have $50 million you can’t vote 10 million times.

You must use a political party to threaten the people. He is mad.