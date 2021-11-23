A pilot tele-medicine project valued at US$357 632 is being implemented by the country in partnership with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

The project entails the use of ICTs to facilitate the provision of clinical health care at remote rural centres.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa during post cabinet briefing.

Under this initiative, a total of 15 health centres were equipped with state-of-the-art Transportable Examination cameras, stethoscopes, a Total Vital Signs test device, a laptop, ultrasound scan devices, electrocardiogram (ECG) services and blood pressure cuffs.

Mutsvangwa said all the 15 centres are linked to Parirenyatwa Referal Hospital, allowing for sharing of patient data and consultations with other referral health care institutions.

Zwnews