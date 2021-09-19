Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance vice president Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is treading on a knife edge, a situation which could implode.
He says the current regime under President Emmerson Mnangagwa is oblivious to the challenges of a weak State.
Biti adds that weighed down contradictions that brought it into existence this State will eventually implode.
“Thus pursuit of regime survival agenda & authoritarian hegemony inevitably leads to collapse. Zim is on a knife edge,” says Biti.
He says the mutilation & dismemberment of State Organs & institution under Mnangagwa is dangerous.
“It creates a volatile fragile & the weak state.
The assault on the Constitution, the judiciary, Unions, the Public Service, parliament, local authorities, CSOs, and the Church is unprecedented,” he adds.
