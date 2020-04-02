The main opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa contends that its party headquarters, the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House (formerly Harvest House) is ‘untouchable’ and that any attempt by members of the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC to occupy its headquarters in central Harare will be met with violence.

This follows remarks by Chamisa’s ally-turned-foe, Morgen Komichi, that the party’s 2018 presidential candidate will only be allowed to access the party headquarters as an ordinary member of the party, following a shock Supreme Court judgement which ruled that Chamisa’s presidency is not legitimate.

Now, the MDC Alliance plots to fight fire with fire.

“Kwahi will take over Harvest House naKomichi. Mdara it’s not about the property it’s about your political disposition espoused in your proposition.. Huya tokudambura underpant…you will get a rude awakening. Go and take over your conjugal rights on your GF from Malvern uko”, said MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Womberai Nhende this Thursday.

On the other hand, the party’s outspoken parliamentarian Charlton Hwende also said its party headquarters are ‘untouchable’.

“Our Party the MDC Alliance is safe, our Head Office MRT is also safe hayibatike. Our 12 Provincial Offices are also safe and secure and your President (Chamisa) is also safe”, said Hwende in comments posted on his Twitter handle this afternoon.

Analysts have argued that the recent Supreme Court ruling is Zanu PF’s way of diverting people’s attention from the biting concerns of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and other matters to concentrate on a ruling which has no effect.

Zwnews