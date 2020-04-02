A security guard manning OK Supermarket in Masvingo has thrown himself between the horns of a dillema after he used his wife to steal groceries worth $1 300 using an old receipt from the same shop he works at.

The guard, Tanyaradzwa Rupazari (24), who is employed by Safeguard Security, was on Sunday evening apprehended by Masvingo police together with his 21-year-old wife Chipo Masunda. The latter was reportedly ‘armed’ with an old receipt when she approached her husband who was checking receipts at the supermarket’s exit door.

It is reported that Masunda picked up the groceries from the shelves, packed them into paper bags and bypassed all the tellers en route to her husband who was manning the exit door. Rupazari checked his wife’s groceries and cleared them.

But before Masunda could take the groceries out of the shop using the old receipt, a plain clothed security guard approached the cheating duo and interrogated them over their thieving act. Masunda could not satisfactorily identify the till from which she had paid for the groceries when questioned by the alert plaincloth security guard.

In turn, Masunda implicated her husband for hatching the plan to steal the groceries, leading to their arrest.

Police spokesperson for Masvingo Province, Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident.

Mirror