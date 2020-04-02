Former Zimbabwe Vice President Joice Mujuru has reportedly warned her opposition counterparts in the Nelson Chamisa led MDC camp to be wary of being infiltrated by the ruling Zanu PF. In a series of social media posts, she says there is a well-funded plot to infiltrate and weaken President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF opponents.
The statement says “the amount of money being thrown on the floor to attract people for top and strategic positions is staggering. Very serious money involved, cars, free fuel coupons, farms.”
The message warns that the ruling Zanu PF uses what is called a “bait and bleed” strategy in which they induce rival factions to engage in a protracted war of attrition against each other “so that they bleed each other white”.
See the post below:
I always avoid your questions. But this staying at home business maybe i can spill
lesson 1
This has been perfected and dont look at it from the top level. Its very much active at the lower level structures.
So this is not the time sit under a tree and drink whisky and have cookouts with girls. This is a war. You have 2 raging wars. Corona Virus and this obvious one. In wartimes there are “situation rooms” disecting every single structure and situation.
Your rival does not sleep. They plan plan plan and keep planing. Your rival has a situation room. Everyday they go to a situation room to plan & replan plan go to the people & replan, gauge the mood, go to the people, plan & replan . What are you doing? Lockdown? Think again
The amount of money being thrown on the floor to attract people for top & strategic positions is staggering. Very serious money involved, cars, free fuel coupons, farms. And with difficult times ahead, jobs will be lost. Very good comrades are going to fall for it. Remember these words – the enemy from within. Good night Zimbabwe