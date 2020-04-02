Former Zimbabwe Vice President Joice Mujuru has reportedly warned her opposition counterparts in the Nelson Chamisa led MDC camp to be wary of being infiltrated by the ruling Zanu PF. In a series of social media posts, she says there is a well-funded plot to infiltrate and weaken President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF opponents.

The statement says “the amount of money being thrown on the floor to attract people for top and strategic positions is staggering. Very serious money involved, cars, free fuel coupons, farms.”

The message warns that the ruling Zanu PF uses what is called a “bait and bleed” strategy in which they induce rival factions to engage in a protracted war of attrition against each other “so that they bleed each other white”.

See the post below:

I always avoid your questions. But this staying at home business maybe i can spill

lesson 1

They do whats called “bait and bleed” that is induce to rival factions to engage in a protracted war of attrition against each other “so that they bleed each other white”