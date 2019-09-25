Harare High Court Frees Dr Magombeyi

Justice Chiweshe has thrown out an urgent chamber application brought by Comm. General Godwin Matanga seeking to “correct” an order of Justice Zhou granted on Tuesday in favour of Dr Magombeyi, who was unlawfully stopped from leaving the country to seek treatment in South Africa.

A court statement seen by zwnews read:

The respoendents or anyone acting through them or on their behalf be and are hereby ordered to release Peter Gabriel Magombeyi forthwith and in any event, no later than one hour of them being served with this order.

