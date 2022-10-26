The 7th ZANU PF National People’s Congress kicks off this Wednesday, 26 October with a meeting of the Politburo followed by a Central Committee meeting on Thursday ahead of the official opening on Friday.

It is running under the theme “Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving No One and No Place Behind”.

Apparently, all Central Committee members should in the capital arrive this Wednesday ahead of the 118th meeting of the party’s highest decision-making organ between congresses to be conducted at the party’s Head Quarters.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa advised the members of the meeting.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr. Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an Ordinary Session of the Politburo to be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the home of the people’s revolution, ZANU PF headquarters, commencing at 1000 hours.

“All members should be seated by 09:45 sharp,” he said.

And a number of former liberation movements from the southern African region are expected to send delegates to the ZANU PF Congress.

Some of the foreign delegates are said to have already arrived in the country and were received at the Robert Gabriel International Airport by ZANU PF Secretary for External Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.

“Now, we have invited many of our friends from outside the country including all the former liberation movements and other progressive political parties in the region and abroad.

“About 20 of our fraternal organisations will come to witness the National People’s Congress,” said Mumbengegwi.

Zwnews