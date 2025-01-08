Image- Crime Watch Zimbabwe

Harare street vendor Bornwell Dirwai operating at the intersection of Rezende and Robert Mugabe Streets, was arrested by the Harare Municipal Police.

The Crime Watch Zimbabwe reports that he was found selling counterfeit, expired and re-packaged groceries.

Consumers are therefore urged to desist from purchasing cheap groceries from unregulated street vendors poses significant risks.

These products are often expired, poorly stored, or counterfeit, jeopardising consumer health and safety.

Authorities urge residents to prioritise buying from licensed retailers to ensure the quality and authenticity of their purchases.