Police Support Unit had to fire warning shots after vendors ran riot, barricading and throwing stones at an anti-smuggling unit that had seized goods being sold at Dulibadzimu Bus Rank in Beitbridge.

The vendors defied the warning shots and ran after the lorries offloading the goods.

The vendors warned that they would burn Police vehicles if the campaign continues in the rank.

The vendors argued that the impounded goods came legally into the country through the border.

