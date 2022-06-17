Police in Harare are investigating a suspicious robbery case which occurred on 16 June 2022 at corner R Mugabe and S Machel roads, near Msasa.

The complainant, who is in the business of buying goods from China on behalf of clients, boarded an unregistered blue Honda Fit in Braeside, at the same time with four suspects who purported to be going to the CBD.

It is reported that along the way, the suspects together with the driver allegedly attacked the complainant before stealing US$43 000.

Meanwhile, the police is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police station.

Zwnews