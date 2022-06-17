Local Government Minister July Moyo has reversed Harare City Council resolution cancelling the Pomona deal which is said to be corrupt.

The deal was said to have had been signed by Harare councillors mainly those from the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance at the time Citizens Coalition for Change councillors were recalled.

The recalled councilors won the elections on March 26 & sat legally as a council and made a resolution to support the legal action against what they viewed the corrupt deal.

However, Local Government minister Moyo has written a letter saying he has reversed the resolution.

