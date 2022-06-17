National police authorities have reported the death of 33-year old Kudakwashe Mahachi.

While internet users were asking about the actual identity of the deceased, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Mahachi was murdered by unknown assailants.

During the time of writing, it was not yet clear which Mahchi the ZRP was referring to.

ZRP Mzilikazi is investigating a case of murder in which Kudakwashe Mahachi (33) was found lying unconscious on 10/06/22 at around 1000 hours at Getrude Park, Makokoba, after he was attacked by unknown assailants,” said the ZRP. The police added saying: “The victim died while admitted at Mpilo Hospital on 10/06/22 at around 1105 hours. Police recovered two blood-stained stones and an invertor at the scene. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station. #notorobbery.”

Zwnews