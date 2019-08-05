VIDEO: Drama as thief is caught stealing ED aide’ car

A video has emerged showing the moment a daring car thief was caught in the act and overpowered after he jumped into a Land Cruiser in Harare’s CBD.

The car belongs to Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of the District Development Fund and related infrastructure development, Mr James Jonga.

Speaking about the incident Mr Jonga said:

I just parked my car, locked it up and dashed into the bank and I thought I had actually locked it and unfortunately he immobilised the locking system and somebody observed and quickly jumped in when the thief was almost about to drive off, thats when he pulled him out of there, there was a fight..

zwnews