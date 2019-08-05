Celebrated Zim playwriter Stephen Chifunyise dies

Zimbabwe’s most celebrated playwright, Stephen J Chifunyise has died.

He was 71 years old at the time of his death.

Chifunyise was born on September 21, 1948, in Nhema, Shurugwi, in the Midlands province of the then Southern Rhodesia.

He attended secondary and university education in Zambia between 60 and 1974.

He returned to Zimbabwe at independance to co-found Chipawo in the 80s, a platform for developing young talent. Some of Chipawo's products are Danai Gurira, Chiwoniso Maraire and Chipo Chung.