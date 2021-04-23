Photo: Techzim

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned that there is going to be a power interruption in the Harare Region, due to critical maintenance work to be carried out today.

ZETDC says during this period there will not be electricity in the affected areas which include: Parktown, Prospect, Zindoga Shops, among others.

Apparently, residents have been urged to treat all power lines as live to avoid accidents of electrocution as power may be restored without notice.

-Zwnews