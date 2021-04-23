The Movement for Democratic Alliance Mashonaland West says its Secretary for Defence, Victor Muchavhaira was nearly abducted at Food World near Joina City in Harare yesterday afternoon.

The party says the incident happened at around 13.30 hours when two men approached Muchavhaira and pinned him to the ground, while pointing guns at him, and dragged him to an Isuzu, however their plan failed after alert citizens came to his rescue.

“At around 13.30hrs in Harare, our Mash West Sec for defence Victor Muchavhaira was nearly abducted at FoodWorld opposite JoinaCity.

“Two men forced him to the ground, pointed guns & then dragged him to a white ISUZU. Citizens scuttled the abduction #Zimbabwe,” said the party.

Abduction Alert‼️‼️ At around 13.30hrs in #Harare, our MashWest Sec for defence Victor Muchavhaira was nearly abducted at FoodWorld opposite JoinaCity. 2 men forced him to the ground, pointed guns & then dragged him to a white ISUZU. Citizens scuttled the abduction #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/Hcwhf0Lk0x — MDC Alliance Mash West (@mdcmashwest) April 22, 2021

-Zwnews