Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is using apartheid tactics against Zimbabweans, just like ex-SA president De Klerk who died yesterday used to do.

Chin’ono says the econonic pain engineered by De Klerk is the same ZANU PF is using.

“It must be noted that whilst we reflect on de Klerk, it should be said that the economic pain that apartheid engineered is not different to the pain we are getting from ZANUPF.

“It uses the same apartheid tactics of violence, illegal arrests, jailing and a captured judiciary,” says Chin’ono.

De Klerk who was South Africa’s last president under apartheid died yesterday, and was reportedly accorded state assisted funeral.

However, a number of South Africans including EFF leader Julius Malema have opposed the idea.

A lot of South Africans still remember De Klerk as a cruel ruler.

