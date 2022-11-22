Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has commissioned 20 Nissan NP200 trucks, two Navara single cab trucks, one front end loader, one excavator, four tractors and 20 motorcycles at Town House.

The vehicles and heavy machines will be used to enhance service delivery in the City.

Harare City fathers have over the years been under fire from residents over poor service delivery.

For a long period, the opposition led local authority and central government have been trading blames, with the former accusing the latter of sabotage.

The Minister of Local Government has been accused of interfering in council matters.

