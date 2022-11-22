Image: Facebook

Cassper Nyovest is inconsolable after the passing of his friend Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka.

The musician was reportedly fatally shot in the early hours on Sunday.

His family shared a statement saying investigations were underway after the star “ran into an unfortunate incident”.

The rapper took to his timeline sharing a video of the late star on the set of his Billiato advert.

“My beautiful brother, Ntja ya Kota! You broke my heart. I won’t lie, ha ke shapo (I’m not OK). You had big plans,” he wrote.

On his Facebook page, Cassper spoke about his friendship with the late star, recalling the memories he shared with him.

“Sometimes you called me Diddy, sometimes you called me Kanye. I still don’t know which one I prefer but I know one thing for sure, the bond we shared was special.

“You were always there for me and I was always there for you. I really can’t take the pain and I pray for healing, acceptance and understanding. Pelo yaka e botloko SumB. ANEVA JO!”

On Twitter, fans have been expressing concern about Cassper, knowing about the close friendship the two stars built over the years.

In 2018, Cassper and Sumbody released their hit song Monate Mpolaye featuring kwaito legend Thebe and Vetti. Since then the two musicians have worked together and were often spotted together.

Cassper has been left distraught by Sumbody’s death.

On Sunday Cassper shared a cryptic post seemingly reacting to the death of his close friend.

This is the second death of a close friend Cassper has experienced after the passing of Riky Rick on February 23.

The Siyathandana hit maker has expressed on his timeline how he longs to have his friend about.

“The way ke missing Riky Rick ka teng,” he tweeted.

