The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of fraud where a Bulawayo woman (35) was defrauded US 5 580 and ZAR 2500 after being lured to invest the money in a Bitcoin pyramid scheme.

She was supposed to harvest 20% interest after every 10 working days.

Meanwhile Police urges the public to avoid pyramid schemes which end up fleecing them of their hard earned cash.

Apparently, ZRP is warning members of the public against giving lifts to strangers who end up robbing them.

This follows an incident on 04/12/21 along Harare-Bulawayo Road where, a Harare man (23) driving a Toyota Rav 4 picked four passengers destined for Kwekwe at Harare Show Grounds before being robbed of the vehicle and other valuables at the 50km peg.

Zwnews