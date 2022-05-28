On 26 May 2022, police in Highfield arrested Allan Kudzanai Masawi, a wanted person who was being sought by the police for several cases which included a robbery case where he robbed a complainant of US$1 010 cash in Highfield on 14 April 2022.

He was also wanted for three cases of assault, three cases of theft, one case of malicious damage to property, a case of indecent assault among others.

Meanwhile, on 25 May 2022, police in Beitbridge arrested Dumisani Ronewa Moyo (26) and Jonathan Suzireni (18) for being found in possession of dangerous drugs at a house in Mfelandawonye, Beitbridge.

Police recovered 31 sachets of Crystal Methamphetamine, a sachet of loose dagga, and a 100ml bottle of Benylin Cough syrup from the suspects.

