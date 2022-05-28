Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa has been blocked from paying condolences to the family of Chief Mabhikwa in Matebeleland.

According to renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, the police and other security officers stopped Chamisa from getting out of his car when he got to the Chief’s homestead.

Speaking on his arrival in Lupane, Chamisa said Zimbabwe has lost a great leader.

“In Lupane to pay condolences to the Mabhikwa family and the community on the sad and tragic passing on of Chief Mabhikwa.

“We have lost a great and wise leader indeed! RIP Chief Mabhikwa,” he said.

Chief Chabhikwa died recently in a car crash and has been awarded state-assisted funeral.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will represent President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Chief’s burial today.

Zwnews