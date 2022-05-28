President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has commissioned 3 solar-powered Presidential Community Boreholes in Glen View 3.

The boreholes are connected directly into 300 household water pipe system of surrounding homes.

There are at least 3 community water points that serve other households which are not connected to water system.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has granted a State-assisted funeral for the late Major General (Retired) Godfrey Chanakira.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Chanakira died at West End Hospital in Harare on Thursday after suffering from a heart condition.

Zwnews