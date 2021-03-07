Tino Kadewere is now likely to miss Zimbabwe Warriors’ Afcon qualifiers after his club Olympic Lyon wrote to ZIFA late Friday, indicating that the player would not be available for matches against Botswana on March 25 and Zambia on March 29.

The Covid-19 travel restrictions have affected key defender Tendai Darikwa, whose club Wigan Athletic, have confirmed his non-availability for the two matches.

The UK-based quartet of Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Brendan Galloway (Luton Town), and Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers) are in the same bracket.

Just when he was hoping that Kadewere would transform his club form to the Warriors and help his national team negotiate the Botswana and Zambia hurdles, the French club have dealt a blow to coach Zdravko “Loga’’ Logarusic’s plans.

“Kadewere’s club has also written to us notifying us that the player is no longer available. Darikwa’s club has also said no,” Warriors team manager, Wellington Mpandare, told The Sunday Mail Sport yesterday.

“It is still unclear on Jordan Zemura, whose club AFC Bournemouth are yet to come back to us”.

The Sunday Mail Sport, however, understands that frantic efforts are underway to convince Olympic Lyon to change their minds.

Kadewere’s brother, Prosper, is still hopeful “something” can be worked out and told The Sunday Mail Sport the striker “was very eager” to help Zimbabwe qualify for the AFCON finals.

“I have spoken to the boy and he says he is very eager to come down and feature for Zimbabwe in the upcoming crucial AFCON ties,” said Prosper.

Kadewere was on target for Zimbabwe in the 1-3 loss to Algeria on November 12, 2020, but he is yet to fully showcase his prowess in Warriors colours.

Marshal Munetsi who plies his trade in France with Stade Reims could also be affected by same restrictions.

sunday mail, zwnews