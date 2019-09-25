Man(30) kills girlfriend(20), own brother, in love triangle gone wrong

BEITBRIDGE: In a moment of madness that left locals in shock, a thirty-year-old man, Jotham Taruvinga of Light Industry, has been arrested and appeared in court after he allegedly stabbed and killed both his girlfriend Sithembiso Ncube (20) and his cousin brother Augustine Madzingwani after suspecting them of having an affair behind his back.

Ncube who worked at Mbedzi Business Center stayed in Dulibadzimu and the cold blooded murder happened at around 11pm on Monday night.

Taruvinga appeared before Beitbridge resident Magistrate Langton Mukwengi on Tuesday facing murder charges and was remanded in custody to October 1, 2019.

The State alleges that Taruvinga went to pick up his girlfriend from her workplace with the intention of taking her to her place of residence. The two had been dating for a year and the accused suspected that her girlfriend was having an affair with his cousin brother Madzigwani.

It is understood that deceased’s response as they drove home annoyed the accused who drew up an okapi knife and stabbed his lover three times on the throat and chest. The deceased opened the door and jumped out of the car but the accused followed her and stabbed her twice on the chest and she fell down.

He left his girlfriend lying on the ground and proceeded to his place of residence at the Industrial Site and found Madzingwani at home.

He then stabbed Madzingwani several times with the okapi before driving off. A neighbor rushed to the scene after and found Madzingwani who was screaning for help lying in a pool of blood.

Madzigwa later died.