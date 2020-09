ZINASU President Takudzwa Ngadziore has been granted ZWL$2000 bail.

As part of the bail conditions he has been ordered to stay 100 metres away from Impala Car Rental premises in Harare.

He was arrested for staging a demonstration at the car rental company.

He was demanding answers regarding an abduction, which was allegedly executed using a rented car from the company.

Apparently, his peers have been arrested for demonstrating at the courts demanding his release.