Having noted with great concern the deplorable state of cleanliness of the Harare Metropolitan Province, characterised among other things by litter and waste dumps accumulating in business and residential areas of the Province, open burning of garbage, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says he has declared A State of Disaster.

The Harare City Council predominantly run by the opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to be particular has been accused by ZANU PF of sleeping on duty while neglecting service delivery.

However, the local authority has blamed the central government through the Ministry of Local Government for allegedly sabotaging it.

Senior officials in the ruling party are on record saying the central government will never work well with councillors who are from the opposition.

ZANU PF government wouldn’t want credit being given to the opposition, hence the alleged sabotage.

