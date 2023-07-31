Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says he will soon retire from being a parliamentarian and contest for the presidency.

He made these sentiments while addressing his supporters at Lidiety shopping centre in his constituency where he handed over some of the 30 boreholes he drilled for the people.

He also distributed hampers to the underprivileged in Ward 14.

Mliswa, said he didn’t contest for the presidency in this year’s elections because he respects President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule and would want to see him complete his two-terms in the office until 2028.

“If the Lord has not spoken to you about my future as a Parly winner this year, it means you are not prayerful.

“In a dream, the Lord advised me that l would be in Hurungwe West as an MP, then proceed to Norton before l become the President of Zimbabwe because l articulate people’s challenges,” Mliswa said amid applause from his supporters.

Mliswa said everyone had a goal in life and his is to become the country’s president.

“A teacher aims to be a headmaster, a soldier wishes to become a commander and even a girlfriend has ambitions to become a housewife in future.

“So 2028, we will meet at the number one post. The elderly will visit state house barefooted. You will enjoy to see a leader who sometimes moves around without bodyguards.

“We want a president who goes into communities interacting with the people,” added Mliswa.

