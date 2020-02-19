HARARE: Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital is handling and investigating a suspected coronavirus case, a visitor who came from China recently, HealthTimes has learnt.

In an interview with HealthTimes, Harare City Health Director Dr Prosper Chonzi said they have moved all the patients to Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital (BRIDH) to pave way for the investigations.

Addressing Zimbabwe’s health sector officials on Monday Dr Chonzi had said the country had a ‘scare case’ they were investigating. The Health Minister said he will be making a presentation at Parliament tomorrow afternoon.

The director of Epidemiology and Disease Control at the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Portia Manangazira also confirmed the development to ZTN News saying,

Yes, we have the case of a 27-year-old Zimbabwean who is being held at the Wilkins Hospital’s specialised unit in isolation. She was in Wuhan and passed through Guangzhou where she was certified to be Coronavirus negative and has a certificate to show for it. When she arrived we were aware that she was coming because the Chinese authorities had alerted us and we took the precautionary steps of putting her in isolation. She is presently being monitored by a team of experts, including Chinese physicians. We will keep the nation updated.

health times