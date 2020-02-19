The High Court on Wednesday afternoon blocked moves by embattled former Midlands Provincial Affairs minister, Jason Machaya, to effect avoidance of further trial by the lower courts in a case in which he is being accused of criminal abuse of office.

The ex-Zanu PF Politburo member, whose CV to stand for the Gokwe senatorial seat was rejected in the 2018 elections on grounds that he was linked to the G40 cabal fronted by former First Lady Grace Mugabe, suffered a blow after an application for a review of the lower court proceedings was rejected by High Court judge, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda on Wednesday.

Machaya and a one Chisainyerwa Chibururu who are alleged of having criminally offered a total of one thousand Gokwe Town Council stands to a company named Stations World Marketing, are on trial at the Gweru Magistrates Court.

The company later sold the stands to members of the public.

In his dismissal of the duo’s application, Justice Kwenda said the superior court would not interfer with bona fide proceedings of the lower court.

The latest developments imply that Machaya and Chibururu are now going back to the lower court for continuation of their trial which was temporarily suspended pending the outcome of their High Court application.

State Media