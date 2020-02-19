SOUTH AFRICA: Malawian clergyman prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church is in trouble after former Deputy Minister of Finance in Zimbabwe Terrence Mukupe accused him of dating and impregnating his wife.

In response to the allegations, Shepherd Bushiri issued a statement denying the claims. BUT Mukupe countered with more graphic evidence, posted below.

Bushiri’s full statement on the alleged affair:

It is not in my nature to respond to allegations levelled against me. However, it has come to my attention that Terence Mukupe, a disgraced former deputy minister in Zimbabwe has made false allegations that I am responsible for his wife’s pregnancy. The basis of his allegations are screenshots of chats and messages purportedly between me and his wife.

For the purposes of clarity.

I am not on WhatsApp. Neither am I on iMessenger. This has been the case since late 2017. Those with access to me will know this. Those who do not, please stand guided, I AM NOT ON WHATSAPP or iMESSENGER. I have not been for 3 years.

Secondly, I have not traveled out of South Africa in the last 13 months, and therefore have not met this man’s wife in Malawi as he believes. This ought to be public knowledge. Thirdly the contact number in his pictures is NOT mine and has never been mine. Therefore whoever was speaking with this man’s wife isn’t me.

Given all this, it is therefore impractical and impossible for his allegations to be materially true. The bible teaches us to forgive and ignore, but there also comes a time when those that make defamatory and highly damaging allegations about others must face the music of their choice.

As you may know, since 2019 I have been suing every newspaper that carries fake stories about me. This is on record. I have been suing and winning, and media house after media house has been apologising and paying damages for their lies. It is a strategy that has become policy.

I therefore call on Terence Mukupe to respect his wife, his marriage and his children. For him to tell the whole world that his wife was impregnanted by another man paints him in bad light but also opens his wife to all forms of abuse.

A man has a duty and obligation to protect his wife and Terence must not open her up to abuse and name calling.

I call on him to respect my family and everyone else. These false allegations stay on the internet forever and will harm many lives. If they were true it would make sense. But these are lies.

To sue him, win and take money from him would be unfortunate, as his already doing all this to me for money. Sir, fear God!

Recently, a happy Mukupe posted pictures of his heavily pregnant wife, Rachel J. It appears he was happily anticipating the new addition to his family but now Bushiri’s name is all over the issue.

Rachel J is known for her notoriety through vulgar provocative lyrics and videos in her music with the latest being Ngoro featuring Enzo Ishall which was banned by the censorship board of Zimbabwe

Mukupe produces his evidence of the affair, see below:

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, so you have decided to go public on this… no problem… if that’s not you in that pic be my guest… I’m coming after you… if that’s not your mobile you were using for WhatsApp be my guest… you can’t be taking advantage of people like that… I want the R100k that we seeded to your fake church back… false prophet!!! As you said your lawyers are ready to sue please deliver the summons I’m waiting… I want you Bushiri to deny that you met her three times Lilongwe, Pretoria and you Rustenberg place with my blessing, me buying the plane tickets and you offering to go into business with us with Hon Chihana from Malawi in tow… deny it and we will see who serves a true God!!!