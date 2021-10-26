Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare are investigating a robbery case in which a 38 year old man lost US$3865 cash and a cellphone to four armed robbery suspects on 25 October 2021, along Ceres Rd, Prospect, Waterfalls.

The suspects who were travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle, approached the complainant who was walking and asked him for directions before dragging him into the vehicle.

In a related case, police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a robbery case which occurred on 25 October 2021 at Cranebrooke suburb, Ruwa.

Four unidentified suspects attacked the complainant and his family members at his house before stealing US$3200 cash and six cellphones, among other valuables.

Zwnews