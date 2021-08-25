Harare City Council budget consultations are set to begin this August and end in September as the city prepares for the 2022 budget.

This was revealed during a stakeholders meeting with the Budget Advisory Committee and Civic Society Organizations.

Council is seeking for ways to hold the consultations in a safe manner in view of COVID 19 pandemic.

However, stakeholders lamented that council’s processes are merely cosmetic.

They have called on council to avail information on the 2021 budget performance before residents give input into the 2022 budget.

“We have been having challenges in accessing information on budget performance and the draft budget.

“(This) makes it difficult to participate from an informed position ”, said Mr Malaya from Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy.

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has also called for an, “inclusive budget consultation process”

The organisation said the council should, “consider citizen input seriously during the budget consultations.”

In 2021 Harare council produced a $32,7 billion financial plan which was criticized by many.

Residents said the budget was unrealistic as it increased a host of services.

Many residents have since failed to pay and currently council is owed over ZWL$10 billion. OpenCouncilHre